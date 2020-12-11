Harmony Agere

THE Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Professor Mthuli Ncube, recently handed over to police computer equipment and associated software procured under the ministry’s capacity building budget for anti-money laundering.

The equipment is meant to bolster the police’s investigations into money laundering, terrorist and proliferation financing matters.

It comprises of desktop computers, printers, scanners, photocopiers and related software.

“I am advised that while the police are expected to timeously share information with the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) through the anti-money laundering platform, this has been hampered by lack of computers and associated accessories,” said Professor Ncube during the handover ceremony held at his offices.

“It is thus envisaged that the computers being handed over today will enable effective communication between the FIU and the police as well as enhance the operational efficiency of the Commercial Crimes division of the ZRP.

“Colleagues, deployment of these resources towards anti-money laundering activities will not only enhance communication but will also help in plugging leakages in various sectors of the economy, thereby strengthening the integrity and security of the financial sector.”

Receiving the equipment on behalf of the police, Deputy Commissioner-General, Elliot Ngirandi, said the donation dovetails with the force’s desire to enforce laws and investigate corruption.

Like this: Like Loading...