Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

All is set for the Pogues Zim hip hop awards taking place in Harare tomorrow with media personality Mbo Mahocs and choreographer Joe Cole being unveiled as the main hosts.

Celebrating 10 years in the game, the awards are promising to be flawless if their organisation thus far is anything to go by.

The Harare International Conference Centre is the venue of choice and the awards will be live streamed on the Zim hip hop Awards Facebook page as from 4PM. Entertainment will be provided by Jungle Loco, Holy Ten, Kikky BadA$$, Noluntu J and Boy Nino.

However, due to the new normal under Covid-19 regulations, only nominees and few invited guests will be allowed access at the venue to witness the awards live.

“Our hosts for the event are Mbo Mahocs and John Cole. The event is more virtual than conventional although we’ll have a few nominees and guests. Strict Covid-19 rules will apply,” said the founder and director of the awards, Aldrian “Beefy” Harrison.

Speaking ahead of the awards, host John Cole said: “I’m honoured to be hosting the Zimbabwe Hip hop Awards with the beautiful South Africa-based actress, Mbo Mahocs. It’s going to be a night to remember.

“The hip hop awards are the mainstream achievement for all hip hop artists. Hard work and focus is the wave.”

Tomorrow, it will be a battle for supremacy between R Peels who has eight nods; Asaph with seven and Crooger and Holy Ten who have five each. Competing for Best Male are R Peels, Asaph, Crooger, Ti Gonzi, Holy Ten and Jungle Loco, while the Best Female is pitting Preshy, Kikky BadA$$, Natasha Muz, Sibo, Tashamiswa and Hanna.

Gunning for Song of the year are Asaph feat Msiz’kay’s — Aspheli Moya, Holy Ten’s — Ndaremerwa, R.Peels — Eke, Crisswiss and the dot — Bad Vibes and Crooger — Ginde.

