Business AReporter

THE Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Professor Mthuli Ncube, is expected to be in Bulawayo this evening to officially launch “The Investment 101” Handbook and Capital Markets educational video.

The programme is part of countrywide investment education roadshows meant to educate the public and develop the culture of investing in financial markets.

Prof Ncube hinted at the end of October that the initiative would help dispel scepticism among citizens who have lost hope in investing in the stock market and retail products such as exchange traded funds (ETFs) and relisted investment trusts (RITS).

“The Investment 101” handbook and Capital Markets educational video have all the answers you need. We will be officially launching these nuggets of wisdom with our guest of honour the Minister for Finance and Economic Development Prof M. Ncube. Join us live today at 18:00,” said the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zimbabwe (SECZ) in an update.

