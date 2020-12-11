Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

THE body of businessman and renowned swimming coach Edmore Cyprianos was found hanging from a tree in a bushy area at a Farm next to Matopo Research Institute on the outskirts of Bulawayo in Matabeleland South province.

Cyprianos (49) reportedly left his Khumalo residence without notifying his wife Nokuthula on Tuesday around 4.30am.

A passerby came across his body hanging from a tree at Lucydale Farm close to where his vehicle was parked on the same day.

Matabeleland South acting provincial police spokesperson Inspector Loveness Mangena said investigations into the death were underway.

“I can confirm that we recorded a case of sudden death by hanging near Matopo Research Institute. The case involves a 49-year-old man who was found hanging from a tree. There was no suicide note found. The body of the deceased was seen by a passerby who notified the police. The body was taken to UBH (United Bulawayo Hospitals) and is awaiting a post-mortem,” said Mangena.

She urged members of the public to get counselling when faced with challenges in life.

Social media has been awash with news of Cyprianos’ passing, with most mourning the electrical engineer, whose sons Andressious, Brendon and Denilson are among the country’s best swimmers.

Brendon confirmed his father’s sudden death on social media.

“As many of you have already heard, today we lost Edmore Cyprianos, my father. I am at a loss for words and cannot even put into words the way I am feeling. A leader, a motivator, an inspiration to me and many within the community.

“Dad, my heart is broken. Every night I would pray to the Lord to keep you safe on the roads as I knew you travelled a lot for work, but no prayer could’ve prevented this from happening. I’ll always be left with the question why? You’ve inspired me to become the man I am today, and I have looked up to you ever since I was a child. My heart is heavy and full of pain. Dad I love you and may your beautiful soul rest in eternal peace,” Brendon wrote on his Facebook timeline.

Cyprianos is a former Matabeleland Amateur Swimming Board chairperson, who together with his wife, Nokuthula, the current chairperson of the Bulawayo Amateur Swimming Board, transformed the sport in the province through their passion that is evident in their three sons Denilson, Andressious and Brendon.

The three Cyprianos brothers rank among the mainstay of Zimbabwean swimming and hold a number of junior and senior national records between them.

Cristian Brothers College (CBC), the school where Denilson is head boy, mourned the passing away of Cyprianos.

“The board of governors, headmaster, staff and boys of Christian Brothers college offer their sincere condolences to Mrs Nokuthula Cyprianos, mother of outgoing head boy Denilson, Andressious and Brendon on the untimely passing away of Edmore Cyprianos. This is a great loss to the whole CBC family.

Mr Cyprianos will be remembered for his great passion for swimming and his unwavering support for the college as a whole. Our prayers are with the family,” read the CBC statement.

