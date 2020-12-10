BY STAFF REPORTER

Three former senior officials at Mutare town council, including former town clerk Obert Muzawazi have been arrested following an investigation by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) for selling residential stands without authority.

Muzawazi, Christian Sithole, who was a former senior community officer, and Isdore Bingura, who was former legal officer at the council, were yesterday arraigned before Mutare magistrate Nyasha Kuture who remanded them to December 30.

The trio, which is denying corruption allegations, was granted $10 000 bail each.

The State alleges that on January 19, 2008, Muzawazi corruptly sold stand number 7539 Murambi East measuring 3 000 square metres at $2,5 million to Tinotenda Muzawazi.

Bingura and Sithole witnessed the signing as representatives of Mutare City Council.

No tender procedures were followed.

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw

Like this: Like Loading...