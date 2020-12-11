Sports Reporter

ABOUT 5 000 local and international runners are expected to take part in this year’s Econet Victoria Falls Virtual Marathon on Sunday.

The event is now one of Africa’s largest marathons and is being held virtually on Sunday due to restrictions imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The marathon attracted around 3 500 participants from 60 countries around the world when it was physically held in Victoria Falls last year.

Econet Wireless Zimbabwe, the marathon’s main sponsor, said it is expecting thousands of people to participate in this year’s run despite cancellation of the physical marathon event in the resort town.

“We would have loved to have all athletes competing in one place as we have done over the years, while viewing the majestic Victoria Falls and the surrounding fauna and flora as well as experiencing the resort town’s newly acquired city status. It is, however, not possible this year due to the coronavirus pandemic and our desire to ensure that all participants are safe,” said Econet Wireless chief executive officer Douglas Mboweni.

“Nonetheless, this should not stop one of Africa’s biggest events from happening. As a digital network company, we have extended an invitation to everyone, including local professional and casual athletes, running clubs, corporates, students, government institutions and past international participants from across the whole world, to register for the

Econet Victoria Falls Marathon and join us this Sunday in a ‘virtual’ run,” he said.

He said runners are not restricted by geographical barriers this year and can enter the virtual event and run their favourite routes wherever they are, whether it be on the road, out in the country side, around their property or on a treadmill.

Runners can still register for the virtual marathon, which comprises a full marathon, half-marathon and the popular 7.5km fun run, on https://vicfalls.topevents.co.za and pay a registration fee of ZW$650 using either EcoCash, Mastercard or Visa cards.

Participants can also download the SportsSplits app on Google Play Store or Apple App store, look for Econet Victoria Falls Marathon, register and create their profile.

Those that have registered for the competition are already using the tracking system during preparations for Sunday’s event.

On the day of the event, runners will select their own chosen route, record the finishing time and upload it on the race website to get certificates of participation, which they can print out.

Locally registered Zimbabwean runners will be sent 150 megabytes of data to use for the marathon on the SportSplits Tracker app.

Mboweni urged runners in Harare, Bulawayo, Mutare, Gweru, Chitungwiza, Kariba and Victoria Falls to lookout for refreshments that will be placed at some strategic route points on Sunday.

“Racing time is open as it is a virtual race, but we are encouraging people to start early in the morning to avoid the high afternoon temperatures. We will also have MARS ambulance services on standby in selected towns, to cater for those who might require emergency medical assistance,” he said.

