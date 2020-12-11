DUTCHMAN Peiter de Jongh has become one of the latest names on the list for the vacant head coaching role at South African Premier Soccer League side AmaZulu.

The names of Benni McCarthy, Owen da Gama, Eric Tinkler and Shaun Bartlett have also been discussed, as AmaZulu search for a new coach after Ayanda Dlamini stepped down from his role this week.

De Jongh’s camp confirmed that he has been offered to Usuthu and club president Sandile Zungu said a new coach is set to be announced before the team’s next DStv Premiership match against Golden Arrows on Wednesday next week.

Speaking to the Siya crew, Atlegang Sports and Projects’ Tebogo Ramasilo confirmed that De Jongh’s CV has been forwarded to the Durban-based club.

“Atlegang Sports and Projects has also submitted the CV of coach Peiter de Jongh at AmaZulu FC. The coach is currently in South Africa,” confirmed Ramasilo.

De Jong is currently unattached after he recently parted ways with Zimbabwean topflight club FC Platinum.

Meanwhile, the AmaZulu boss confirmed that the club had been inundated with CVs of coaches locally and abroad.

“We’ve been very pleased with the quality of CVs that we have received from both locally and internationally. It’s been really phenomenal. I think people are generally looking at our team and are keen,” said Zungu.

However, indications from the KwaZulu-Natal giants are that McCarthy remains a frontrunner to land the vacant role.

– Soccer Laduma

