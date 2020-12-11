Leonard Ncube in Victoria Falls

FIRST LADY Auxilia Mnangagwa is expected to tee-off at the Elephant Hills Golf Course this morning, as she leads a fundraising campaign for charity.

She was expected in Victoria Falls yesterday evening to meet and address more than 300 women councillors attending a Zimbabwe Local Government Association (Zilga) female councillors’ indaba.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa officiated at the conference yesterday morning and proceedings are set to continue today.

Local Government and Public Works Minister July Moyo revealed that the First Lady would be meeting female councillors yesterday evening ahead of the golf tournament where more than 100 players will tee-off.

“There is a golf tournament with more than 100 golfers here to support the First Lady and Government charity programmes. She wants to remove the burden from you because the proceeds are used for children.

You are all invited in the (yesterday) evening because she wants to meet you and those who wanted to travel, please don’t go so that you have an interface with the First Lady,” Minister Moyo told delegates.

According to the programme, the golf tournament seeks to fundraise for Chambuta National Children’s Rehabilitation and Skills Development Centre.

The First Lady will lead the tee-off on Hole 1 and there will be funds raised for every shot she plays until she putts.

The rest of the field will tee-off at 10am, while the prize giving ceremony will be held this evening with the First Lady as guest of honour. — @ncubeleon

