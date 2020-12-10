PARIS St-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe said he was proud his team-mates and Istanbul Basaksehir players had walked off the pitch during their Champions League tie on Tuesday night.

The match was abandoned at 0-0 after the fourth official was accused of using a racist term towards Basaksehir assistant Pierre Webo.

Players took a knee around the centre circle before the restart on Wednesday.

“We are tired, we don’t want to go through this again,” said Mbappe.

“Of course, I am proud of what was done. We were not disappointed not to play. We made that decision. We were proud.

“A lot of things were said but, in fact, there’s nothing better than actions.”

Mbappe scored twice after the game resumed in the 14th minute, and PSG ran out comfortable 5-1 winners.

Webo – who had been sent off – was allowed to take his place on the away bench, with his red card suspended while Uefa investigates the incident.

Basaksehir coach Okan Buruk said: “The referee should have dealt with the situation but he didn’t and we had to show that we stood with Webo.

“The decision was made by the players. Some wanted to go back to the pitch but we stuck together as a team and it was eventually a team decision.

“We showed the entire world that we are united.”

Winger Nacer Chadli, who came on as a substitute in Wednesday’s game, told the BBC’s World Football programme:

“We’re in 2020 now and that kind of incident is very hurtful for all of us.

“I was feeling very sad, like the other players in the dressing room. That hurt us deep because we love football and we were there to play a game and something happened that we didn’t expect.

“We were talking, and sometimes it was very quiet. We wanted to make a decision: we go altogether outside or if one or two want to stay, we don’t go out, we just have to stick together.”

PSG coach Thomas Tuchel backed his players.

“They made a strong decision, they stuck with the other team and made a brave decision,” he said.

“In the dressing room it was clear that they wanted to show that reaction.”

Midfielder Marco Verratti added: “It was tough for everyone – for us on the pitch, for everyone watching the match – it was something that shouldn’t happen.

“We should be examples, especially because we are followed by millions of people.

“That’s why we did a strong gesture and decided, with the other team, not to play.”

When the game restarted, Neymar starred with his third Champions League hat-trick.

He opened the scoring by nutmegging a defender and curling home, before finishing off a counter-attack and getting his third from 20 yards.

Mbappe scored twice, including a penalty won for a foul on Neymar.

Mehmet Topal scored Basaksehir’s goal.

Victory for PSG means they top the group ahead of RB Leipzig, who qualified and eliminated Manchester United with a 3-2 win over the English side on Tuesday. — BBC Sport

