Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

Contemporary gospel musician Siphosenkosi “Snowy” Ncube has launched his debut live DVD album Uyisagila Sami, saying God has been his fortress and has fought for him many battles.

The Harvest House International Church (HHIC) exponent launched the album in Bulawayo at one of the branches at the city centre, last Saturday.

It has 10 tracks namely Uyisagila Sami, Themba Lami, Ngilonde, My heart is yours, Uphi umhlobo feat Lorraine Stot, Masimbonge, Yebo, Zvikuru Kuru and Hanya (by public demand).

This is Snowy’s second album after Hanya and first DVD album, which was recorded live last year.

Snowy, who is known for his hit track, Hanya off his debut album, is set to blaze the gospel scene with this new offering.

During the album launch Snowy said he had seen how much his mother, Simangele Sibanda, who was at the launch, suffered when he grew up.

“Being raised by my mother who at the same time became my father is not easy. Seeing her cry most of the time. I said to myself I may not have much to give but I have to do something. I wish I had a way to write a poem for her. I want to give her roses while she is alive not when she is dead. So, this DVD album is dedicated to you, mama,” said Snowy who has two siblings.

He thanked the HHIC leadership for their continued support in his career.

At the launch, the first DVD album was bought for US$100.

Supporting his efforts were Vusi Mangena, The Trio, Thembani and Vuyile Qongo, who serenaded the invited guests to the launch.

The 25-year-old Snowy said the album was a reflection of his life and how God has fought his battles.

“The album was me reflecting on my life experiences and looking at what God has done and the battles he has won for me. God is my fortress. Being raised by a single mother, you know that you need a father at home and I only had God.

He was my father and He was the one who brought me through,” said Snowy.

Some of the testimonies that he has seen in his music career, Snowy said his producer has helped him record even though he had no money.

“The first project (Hanya) I recorded with the help of Erastus Nleya who would call me to his house to record the vocals, even if I had no money. With this album, produced by Tiyelani Chauke, Erastus edited the DVD recording without me having enough money for the job,” said Snowy.

The former Njube High School pupil is enrolled at the Hillside Teacher’s College in Bulawayo, studying music and is in his second year. — @bonganinkunzi

