Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

Strides Modelling Agency founder Sipho Mazibuko says she has adopted St Mary’s, the ward at Ingutsheni Central Hospital in Bulawayo where she was admitted when she battled mental illness nine years ago.

She said she decided to do this to try to cater for the everyday needs of female patients there.

The veteran modelling instructor revealed this after a visit to the institution last Friday when she, in the company of Strides and OpenEye Studio models, held a luncheon there to bring cheers to the patients.

Mazibuko was admitted to the institution, the largest psychiatric health institution in Zimbabwe, after suffering a nervous breakdown in 2011. She was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and has been on medication ever since.

As part of raising awareness about mental health issues and trying to remove the stigma that comes with it, Mazibuko has openly spoken about her condition. Now she has gone a step further by adopting the ward that she was admitted to. It has 55 female patients who according to her, are in dire need of sanitary pads, underwear among other things.

“The staff at St Mary’s ward brought it to my attention that the patients needed sanitary pads, underwear, jerseys and plates. Currently, the 55 patients at St Mary’s ward take turns to eat because they don’t have enough plates.

“Through my Mental Voices Trust, we’ve decided to adopt St Mary’s ward and will find donors to assist with all the patients’ requirements,” Mazibuko said.

She said as part of efforts to spruce up the hospital, she is also planning to set up a hair salon there.

“When I was admitted to Ingutsheni, I spent several weeks there and by the time I got out, I looked like a mess. So, when the hospital’s CEO suggested that I help them set up a hair salon which will be run by the patients, I jumped at the chance.

“Professional salon staff from Strides Hair Salon will assist occasionally,” said Mazibuko.

Her visit to the institution was part of the build-up of the Miss Summer Strides finale taking place at Lavinia Gardens in the city this Saturday. Sixteen models are set to battle it out on the ramp with proceeds from the pageant being channelled towards assisting the patients of St Mary’s ward.

“During our visit to Ingutsheni on Friday, we had lunch with the 700 patients. It was a beautiful day for me and the models who spent time interacting with the patients and dancing with them.

“The patients especially enjoyed the meat, rice and salads which they said they hadn’t eaten this year.” – @bonganinkunzi

Like this: Like Loading...