Crime Reporter

A 10-year-old boy was kidnapped in Bulawayo on Tuesday night after being left in the custody of a neighbour.

Police have since launched a manhunt for the suspect who is still at large.

Investigations have so far revealed that the suspect lured the boy’s mother to a flea-market which was near their home before dumping her, and went back to kidnap the boy from the neighbour alleging he was the biological father.

National police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, confirmed the incident.

“A 10-year-old boy was kidnapped by an unknown male adult on December 8, 2020 in Bulawayo. The boy’s mother had intended to buy some lotion from a street vendor who did not have change for US$10.

“The suspect then offered to pay for the lotion and then started to look for change.

“The suspect left the boy’s mother at a flea-market and took away the boy who had been left in the care of a neighbour. The suspect claimed to be the boy’s father and has since disappeared to an unknown destination,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.

The incident comes as police have engaged Interpol to assist in tracking down Miriam Bwanali, who allegedly kidnapped a child at Montagu Spar in Harare’s Avenues area.

