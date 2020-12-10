Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

FIRST LADY Auxilia Mnangagwa is expected to tee-off at the Elephant Hills Golf Course on Friday morning, as she leads a fundraising campaign for charity.

The First Lady is expected in Victoria Falls on Thursday evening and will immediately meet and address more than 300 women councillors attending a Zimbabwe Local Government Association (Zilga) women councillors’ indaba.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa officiated at the conference on Thursday morning and proceedings are set to continue on Friday.

Local Government and Public Works Minister July Moyo revealed that the First Lady will be meeting women councillors on Thursday evening ahead of the golf tournament where more than 1 000 players will tee-off.

“There is a golf tournament with more than 100 golfers here to support the First Lady and Government charity programmes. She wants to remove the burden from you because the proceeds are used for children. You are all invited in the evening because she wants to meet you and those who wanted to travel, please don’t go so that you have an interface with the First Lady,” said Minister Moyo while addressing delegates.

According to the programme, the golf tournament seeks to fundraise for Chambuta National Children’s Rehabilitation and Skills Development Centre.

The First Lady will lead the tee-off on Hole 1 and there will be funds raised for every shot she plays until she putts.

The rest of the field will tee-off at 10am.

The prize giving ceremony will be held in the evening with the First Lady as guest of honour. – @ncubeleon

