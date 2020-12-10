Vusumuzi Dube, Senior Reporter

A CALL has been made for the formation of a national residents association which will help spearhead residents’ issues on a national level and constantly engage central government in monitoring local authorities around the country.

Speaking during a national residents summit held in Bulawayo on Thursday, Local governance expert, Mr Rodrick Fayayo said the formation of the national association will help solve the many problems being faced by localised residents associations.

The summit brought together various residents associations from around the country inclusive of the two main associations in Bulawayo, the Bulawayo Progressive Residents Association (BPRA) and the Bulawayo United Residents Association (BURA).

In his presentation, Mr Fayayo said there was now a need for a national coordinated approach in solving the plights of residents.

“Yes, the localised residents associations were working but the works of these associations has evolved such that there is now need for us to spearhead the formation of a national body which will give us a national coordinated approach to residents’ issues.

“Further, this association will go a long way in engaging the central government on matters that affect us as residents and this association will be more effective and stand a better chance to be listened to as instead of dealing with localised issues, the body will be tackling nation issues,” said Mr Fayayo.

The local governance expert also noted that residents associations must now transform and adapt to the social media revolution to further their goals and improve their efficiency.

“Gone are the days when we talk about the residents being poor and not affording data. We must be in a position to invest in disseminating information via social media because whether we like it or not we are now living in the information society where information is key to the success of any organisation.

“I also believe there is need to invest more in research papers as these will go a long way in ensuring that residents associations continue to adapt to the ever changing operating environments,” said Mr Fayayo.

Like this: Like Loading...