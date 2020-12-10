Herald Reporter

A Reformed Church in Zimbabwe fund raising team that walked 277km from Gweru to Harare arrived in the capital yesterday afternoon after five days.

The team was raising funds to assist learners at two of the church’s schools, Henry Murray School for the deaf and Kapota School for the Blind.

The team, which had more than 50 participants started walking on December 4, 2020 but only 25 made it to Harare yesterday. Those who made it to Harare were treated to lunch hosted by the ZB Bank at its sports club.

ZB bank donated US$2 000 for the construction of two fowl runs, procurement of the fowl and feed for the two schools. Glow Petroleum, which was of several organisations that were present, donated US$10 000 towards the cause.

In a speech read on his behalf, Glow Petroleum managing director Mr Aaron Chinhara commended the RCZ for the project. He also commended the First Lady Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa for her huge role in ensuring that the visually impaired and blind are supported.

“I would like to extend my profound gratitude to Her Excellency the First Lady of the Republic of Zimbabwe Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa through her vision at Angel of Hope for playing such a huge role in ensuring that the visually impaired and blind are being supported, recognised and accepted in our society,” he said.

“Your desire for them to live a normal life like any other able bodied person is highly commendable. Thank you. Your efforts are being noted and noticed your Excellency and it is my prayer that God continues to use you in this mandate and that your vision grows and bears the fruit you desire for our beautiful nation Zimbabwe.

“Lastly my gratitude goes to the RCZ for walking the talk. The hallmark of Christianity is loving thy neighbour as thyself. We will continue to play our part in ensuring that such projects that target the marginalised groups bear much fruit as we continue with our corporate social responsibility mandate.”

Nyasha Zimuto (18), who completed the journey, said she was motivated by the need to help the needy and the marginalised in society.

“I always sympathise with those children, and I am concerned about what they eat or put on. And in this Covid-19 era, they are the worst affected. So I expect that the donations will go a long way to assist them. I am happy that we made it to Harare.”

Another participant who preferred to remain anonymous said the objective of the project is to raise as much funds as possible for the two schools.

“My aim, just like other members of the team is to raise funds for the two schools, Kapota and Henry Murray. I am a Christian and as such I must practice what I preach.”

