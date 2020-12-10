Vusumuzi Dube, Senior Municipal Reporter

THE Bulawayo City Council has reportedly failed to attract any potential investors to take up the Ascot Race Course which has been lying idle for a number of years.

Part of the race course was a few years back subject to a Government investigation after the local authority sold it to then deputy mayor, Gift Banda in what residents claimed was for a paltry amount.

According to the latest council report, the local authority at one point tendered out the facility but it was later surrendered back to council because of a rental dispute.

“Councilor Silas Chigora made reference to Ascot Race Course which had been lying idle for a long period of time. He noted with concern that the property had been tendered out but had no takers. He suggested that if the premises had no takers, other options to have the premises occupied should be considered.

“Councilor Felix Mhaka recalled that Ascot Race Course had been tendered out and was awarded. However, the premises had been surrendered back to council because of the rental issues. The rentals did not match with the state of the property, which was dilapidated,” reads the report.

Councilors, therefore agreed that there was need to implement a council resolution which started that premises which had no takers should be re-tendered, with the housing and community services department tasked with a detailed report on these facilities by January 2021

