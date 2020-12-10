MULTI-AWARD-WINNING Afro-pop artiste Isheanesu “Ishan” Chigagura says while the success of his yesteryear hit Kure may has spurred him to the top on the music scene he is not pressured to try and reproduce similar magic on future projects.

BY KENNEDY NYAVAYA

Kure, which won him 10 awards locally, would be a hard act to follow, and Ishan sought to deflect the pressure to replicate its success.

The 23-year-old vocalist broke into the limelight last year with Kure, a collaboration with rapper Ti Gonzi.

In an interview with NewsDay Life & Style yesterday, Ishan, who recently released an extended play (EP) titled Bhundu Pop, said creating a sound that connects with an audience was his main goal.

“I have never felt pressured to match or surpass a song, the pressure I only have is to become a better version of myself each and every day,” he said.

“The goal is always to make good music that I connect with and in turn connects with everyone, and I am happy that music we have made as well connects with people the way I did while I was making this project.”

The nine-track EP that he produced alongside Gangster Madeit, Texas, Rayo, Lloyd Soul, Boi Tricky and Young DLC features artistes such as Gze, Gemma, Tamy Moyo and Nutty O.

Ishan said the EP, that was inspired by his upbringing in rural Mvurwi was a culmination of work that had been shelved over the years.

“I was raised in Mvurwi and we would wake up everyday going to herd cattle. Those moments inspired me to become the musician I am today. So by Bhundu I mean those bush moments,” he said.

Although he concedes that like many local musicians plans to grow his brand have been dealt a huge blow by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Ishan envisions a better 2021.

“There is more growth to be expected as an artiste and brand-wise, so that means more songs, more collaborations and a bit of business ventures. We are, however, going to begin with the release of more visuals to complement the Bhundu Pop EP,” he said.

 Follow Kennedy on

Twitter @ken_nyavaya

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw

Like this: Like Loading...