BULAWAYO-BASED photographer, Mgcini Nyoni (pictured) has published a photobook titled #ConvergenceZW set to be launched at Amakhosi Cultural Centre on Saturday.

BY SHARON SIBINDI

In an interview with NewsDay Life & Style yesterday, Nyoni said the official launch would be preceded by a publicity and book signing session at Zonkizizwe Shopping Centre on Friday.

“The 244-page photobook that features over a hundred artists is a collection of images taken between 2015 and 2020. The book borrows its title from a project of the same name; a project that I set up in 2018 to create a convergence of creatives, spaces meant for consumption of art products and the market,” he said.

Nyoni said the images in the book were of arts events and portrait sessions with artists that he interacted with, adding that the book would be available for sale on Saturday.

“The work done consistently over a period of five years is one of the reasons why Mgcini Nyoni won the Bulawayo Arts Awards Outstanding Arts Photographer for three years in a row from 2017 to 2019,” he said.

Nyoni said some of the artistes featured in the book were the late music hero Oliver Mtukudzi, the well-travelled veterans Black Umfolosi, the multi-award-winning Israel Israel, the legendary Busi Ncube, dancehall singer Winky D, the hip-hop king Asaph and the globe-trotting Iyasa.

