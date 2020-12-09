Mashudu Netsianda and Leonard Ncube in Victoria Falls

President Mnangagwa yesterday officially conferred city status on Victoria Falls, making the country’s tourism capital the first city in Matabeleland North Province.

He was bestowed with the Freedom of the City of Victoria Falls at the same event.

The upgrading of the town into a city is expected to attract greater investment into Victoria Falls and the province at large.

The Second Republic has pledged to complete all major capital projects in Matabeleland North in line with the devolution policy as enunciated by President Mnangagwa.

Some of the major projects set to transform the largely rural province include the Zambezi to Binga Corridor Strategic Development Plan, which will see the establishment of vibrant and sustainable tourism products in Binga, Sijalila and Mlibizi among others on the Zambezi tourism corridor.

The Second Republic has also ensured the resumption of a number of water, energy, health and agricultural projects which had been suspended for years. They include the Gwayi-Shangani Dam, Hwange Power Station’s units 7 and 8 expansion, Lupane Provincial Hospital, Elitsheni Government Complex at Lupane and the 15 000-hectare Bulawayo Kraal Irrigation Scheme. In July, the President commissioned some coal mining and beneficiation projects in Hwange.

Three months later the Victoria Falls Stock Exchange (VFEX) was operationalised. The various projects make the city the tourism and financial hub of the country.

The formal proclamation of the town as a city was made on Tuesday through Statutory Instrument (SI) 285 of 2020 in terms of the Urban Councils Act, another milestone for Matabeleland North Province under the Second Republic.

In his acceptable speech on receiving the Freedom of the City of Victoria Falls yesterday, President Mnangagwa said in line with Vision 2030 and the devolution policy, Government is speeding up the pace of development in Matabeleland North.

“At a national level, my Government is quickening the pace of development. My administration is committed to the implementation and completion of projects laid out in the Zambezi to Binga Corridor Strategic Development Plan. This will see the establishment of vibrant and sustainable tourism products in Binga, Sijalila, Mlibizi, among others on the Zambezi tourism corridor,” he said.

There was a need, the President said, for the province to position itself for agro-industrial benefits that are set to accrue from the Gwayi-Shangani Dam whose construction is scheduled to be completed next year.

He said the agricultural products from the envisaged irrigation schemes around the water body will result in enhanced food and nutrition security of Matabeleland North.

“Equally, the province must make concrete plans to develop a horticulture sub-sector for both the domestic and export markets leveraging on the Gwayi-Shangani Dam and the Victoria Falls International Airport. As the only city in the province and being at the epicentre of the development matrix, Victoria Falls must provide leadership in all these endeavours,” he said.

The President said it was also encouraging to note that the ongoing coal mining and energy projects within Hwange District and other parts of the province will see the country achieve national energy self-sufficiency.

“The prospects around gas and coal bed methane are very promising with expression of investment interests at advanced stages. Industry and all sectors of the economy should plan with this in mind,” he said.

President Mnangagwa said his historical conferment of Freedom of the City will engender a symbiotic connection between the present generation and the country’s rich liberation heritage.

“Moreso it comes soon after the ground breaking ceremony for the Museum of African Liberation, which will immortalise our African liberation history and heritage,” said President Mnangagwa.

“It is indeed befitting given that this new city is our country’s premier tourism destination. The fact that this conferment of Freedom of the City has been accorded to me under the auspices of a local authority constituted by opposition council members attests to the unique character of the leadership of this council and the people of Victoria Falls.

It is equally a testimony of the strong inherent national spirit of unity among our people,” he said.

“As a young council, I commend your wisdom. Through this gesture, you have demonstrated that we are all Zimbabweans, and what unites and bonds us together, is far stronger than any issues that could ever divide us.”

He stressed the need for the preservation of the sacred environmental and cultural heritage of the Victoria Falls as the city develops.

“To this end, the ecosystem of our God-given Mighty Victoria Falls, Mosi-oa-Tunya, one of the Seven Natural Wonders of the World, should be jealously protected and safeguarded. The habitat of animals and their age-old corridors must continue to be respected,” he said.

President Mnangagwa also warned councils against corruption and urged them to utilise the devolution funds to improve social service delivery.

The day started with President Mnangagwa visiting the city council offices and signing the visitors’ book to become the first official visitor for the new city.

He then unveiled a remembrance plaque at the council offices’ gate which the city council erected in honour of his contribution towards the country’s independence.

President Mnangagwa then headed for the Victoria Falls Bridge, remembering how in 1972 the Rhodesian police took him to the no-man’s land while in leg irons and hand cuffs before they unchained and deported him to Zambia following his release from detention.

He said he had served 10 years at Khami Prison, Grey Prison (now Bulawayo Prison) and Hwange Prison before being released.

At the bridge the President demonstrated how the Rhodesian police made him stand on the no-man’s land facing the Rhodesian (now Zimbabwe) side before un-cuffing him and telling him to walk towards Zambian officials who were there to receive him.

Meanwhile, all other delegates were waiting at Kingdom Hotel for the main proceedings.

The councillors and city management entered in style in a procession before President Mnangagwa walked in led by Victoria Falls City Mayor Councillor Somveli Dlamini and Town Clerk Mr Ronnie Dube who were dressed in red and black garbs respectively.

It was the Mosi-oa-Tunya High School choir which set the tone for the day with the singing of the national anthem before Ubuntu Bomuntu Imbube Dance Group wowed guests with their well-choreographed dance as they sang a celebratory song thanking President Mnangagwa for conferring city status to the municipality.

Cllr Dlamini presided over the proceedings which resembled a full council meeting and automatically became the city’s inaugural special council meeting as he called the house to order by inviting the Town Clerk to read the agenda for the day and explain the Freedom of the City accolade.

The Mayor also invited Local Government and Public Works Minister July Moyo to read the Statutory Instrument 285 of 2020 through which President Mnangagwa made the proclamation of the city on Tuesday.

Cllr Dlamini then presented the President with a portable wood cascade and a key symbolising the Freedom of the City. The President signed a free man roll to show acceptance of the honour.

Mr Dube said the Freedom of the City is a recognition of President Mnangagwa’s statesmanship.

“This cascade is made of teak from Matabeleland North. We are giving you a scroll or warrant and key for the warrant to show that we are opening the gate for the President.

“In ancient times you were given the key if you were a statesman and you were exempted from several obligations in the city. So to the President we say you are free to visit and move around in the city,” said Mr Dube.

He said following the upgrading of Victoria Falls, the city will now be able to compete with other destinations like Durban and Cape Town in South Africa.

“When tourists check out for destinations they don’t look for towns and municipalities, they look for cities and we are very glad that the President has made the proclamation.”

Accompanying the President were Speaker of Parliament Advocate Jacob Mudenda, Primary and Secondary Education Minister Cain Mathema, Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Sithembiso Nyoni, Matabeleland North Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Richard Moyo, Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister Nqobizitha Mangaliso Ndlovu and other Government officials when he went to the bridge.

