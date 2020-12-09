Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

SEAN Williams slipped into fifth place on the International Cricket Council (ICC) T20 all-rounder World rankings, according to the latest rankings.

Williams, who was number two in March, accumulated 190 points from the 42 matches he has played for Zimbabwe, hauling 32 wickets and smashing 882 runs.

However, with bat Williams is ranked 59th with 443 points. Brandon Taylor is the next best ranked Zimbabwe batsman on number 86 with 364 points.

In the bowling department, Williams, a slow left-armer, is ranked 63rd in the shortest version of cricket with 429 points.

Slow left-arm spinner Tendai Chisoro is number 72 with 408, while Tendai Chatara is ranked 99th.

The world’s number one ranked T20 batsman is the left-handed Englishman Dawid Malan, a late bloomer in the international circuit.

Malan was in terrific form, helping England blank the Proteas 3-0 in South Africa last week.

Malan has 915 points and is the first batsman to cross the 900-point mark in this format of the game.

Australian Aaron Finch accumulated exactly 900 points in July 2018.

Zimbabwe’s next international will be against Afghanistan in two Tests and three T20 Internationals at a neutral venue, likely to be India.

Ireland will then visit Zimbabwe for three ODIs and the same number of T20s followed by Pakistan’s incoming tour in April next year.

The Chevrons’ ICC Super League clashes against Australia and India are likely to be in the second half of next year. — @innocentskizoe

