It is with utmost appreciation that I accept and receive this great honour of the conferment of the Freedom of the City of Victoria Falls. The conferment goes beyond the recognition of my own personal contribution but a dedication to the many living and departed heroes and heroines of our protracted liberation struggle for independence.

Furthermore, this recognition will serve to engender a symbiotic connection between the present generation and our rich liberation heritage; more so that it comes soon after the ground-breaking ceremony for the Museum of African Liberation, which will immortalise our African liberation history and heritage.

The honour for me personally symbolises my freedom from the arresting chains of the racist and oppressive colonial regime and subsequent deportation through Victoria Falls to Zambia.

Victoria Falls and the Zambezi River also remind us of the inseparable connection we have with our sisterly neighbouring Republic of Zambia. We have a shared past with regards our struggle for independence and undoubtedly, common aspirations for the mutual prosperity of our people.

Building on the indelible struggle for freedom and independence, our country under the Second Republic is forging ahead on an irreversible course towards an upper middle income economy by 2030. I call upon those who choose to prioritise the modernisation, industrialisation, development, growth and prosperity of their motherland, to join us on this exciting journey.

The historical conferment of Freedom of the City coincides with yet another milestone where we witness Victoria Falls Municipality attaining City status. Victoria Falls is therefore the first town in Matabeleland North Province and under the Second Republic to achieve such an accomplishment.

It is indeed befitting given that this new city is our country’s premier tourism destination.

The fact that this conferment of Freedom of the City has been accorded to me under the auspices of the local authority constituted by opposition council members attests to the unique character of the leadership of this council and the people of Victoria Falls. It is equally a testimony of the strong inherent national spirit of unity among our people.

As a young council, I commend your wisdom. Through this gesture, you have demonstrated that we are all Zimbabweans and what unites us and bonds us together, is far stronger than any issues that could ever divide us. In unity, peace, love and emboldened by the desire to defend, guard and advance our national interests, the success and prosperity of our country is merely a matter of time.

I congratulate you for achieving this milestone. Twatambalala. Machena. Amhlophe. Makorokoto. Congratulations!

Your Worship the Mayor, councillors, distinguished invited guests;

Over the years, the city has hosted many world leaders while conferences and meetings held here have seen the passing of decisions with far-reaching global implications. The Tourism Growth Strategy, new Victoria Falls Stock Exchange, the Victoria Falls International Airport and the overall potential of Matabeleland North Province are indeed a symbol of hope.

Going forward, I exhort the city leadership and all stakeholders to utilise this new status to boost our national image towards growing the tourism sector and other ongoing national investment, trade and modernisation programmes.

Furthermore, strong and enabling development control measures must be crafted and promoted to give impetus to the transformation of the city into a world class smart city, benchmarked against the world’s best.

I further urge the city council to ensure that the built-up environment is appropriately planned in tandem with the framework of sustainable smart cities, with the accompanying quality social services.

I am informed that the provision of water was hitherto a shared responsibility between Victoria Falls and the Zimbabwe National Water Authority (Zinwa).

Informed by the culture of the Second Republic of working in common purpose, Zinwa and local authorities should forthwith seek greater collaboration with regards to harnessing skills, competencies, technical know-how and equipment.

This inclusive approach will serve to enhance the delivery of quality services for the benefit of ratepayers and ultimately attract increased investments in line with the Zimbabwe is Open for Business mantra.

It remains Government’s expectation that the city will continue on its vision to provide high quality services which maintain the uniqueness, natural ambience and competitiveness of the city of Victoria Falls as a premier tourist destination. The city must honourably acquit its duties and rise to the new weighty and multifaceted responsibilities which come with the status.

Ladies and gentlemen;

My administration is committed to the implementation and completion of projects laid out in the Zambezi to Binga Corridor Strategic Development Plan. This will see the establishment of vibrant and sustainable tourism products in Binga, Sijalila and Mlibizi among others on the Zambezi tourism corridor.

I commend the Victoria Falls City Council for implementing in earnest some aspects of the strategy as evidenced by the ongoing spatial and infrastructure developments.

Over and above the growth prospects of tourism, Matabeleland North must position itself to the imminent agro-industrial benefits that will accrue from the Gwayi-Shangani Dam due to be completed in 2021. The agriculture products from the envisaged irrigation schemes from this dam will result in enhanced food and nutrition security of Matabeleland North Province.

Equally, the province must make concrete plans to develop a horticulture sub-sector for both the domestic and export markets leveraging on the Gwayi- Shangani Dam and the Victoria Falls International Airport. As the only city in the province and being at the epicentre of the development matrix, Victoria Falls must provide leadership in all these endeavours.

Meanwhile, it is encouraging that the ongoing coal mining and energy projects within Hwange District and other parts of the province will see us achieve national energy self-sufficiency. The prospects around gas and coal-bed methane are very promising with expression of investment interests at advanced stages. Industry and all sectors of the economy should plan with this in mind. Local authorities must not be caught flat-footed but develop innovative and futuristic strategic plans that take into cognisance the broader national development trajectory.

I challenge the Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency (Zida) to act with urgency in executing its advisory and facilitation role for increased investments. In this regard, the medical tourism presents vast potential hence collective efforts must be made to attract investments into the sub-sector.

Let us together uplift the standard of life for our people and work hard to realise a prosperous future which leaves no one behind.

Your Worship the Mayor, councillors and invited guests;

The intricate relationship between sustainable economic development and the environment cannot be over-emphasised. Land is a finite resource and should not be held for speculative purposes. As such, councils are challenged to enforce development control measures which stipulate timelines for holding undeveloped land. The use it or lose it principle should be enforced by local authorities.

The speedy rollout and implementation of urban regeneration programme is a priority for a transformed built-up environment which match the development indicators of our National Vision 2030.

As we implement the integrated landscape and development plan for Victoria Falls, the preservation of our sacred environmental and cultural heritage remains a priority. To this end, the ecosystem of our God-given Mighty Victoria Falls, Mosi-oa-Tunya, one of the Seven Natural Wonders of the World, should be jealously protected and safeguarded. The habitat of animals and their age-old corridors must continue to be respected.

At a national level, my Government is quickening the pace of development. In the 2021 National Budget, we allocated $19,5 billion for devolution. This should see the development of the country through communities taking responsibility for their own development.

I urge you to be prudent and wise in the manner you prioritise your projects and the utilisationof the resources allocated to the council. Shun corruption and continue utilising the devolution funds to improve social service delivery such as education, health, water and sanitation as well as roads and social amenities.

Action, dialogue and engagement are cardinal principles for the Second Republic and must be entranced at every level.

Ladies and gentlemen;

On my own behalf and that of my family, and indeed on behalf of the veterans of our liberation struggle as well as those who desire to see the Victoria Falls City remaining the jewel of our tourism industry, I humbly accept once again, the honour you have bestowed on me today.

I equally congratulate Victoria Falls City Council for the milestone of attaining city status.

In this celebratory ambience, let us remain emboldened by unity and oneness as the people of Zimbabwe and continue to entrench the culture of dialogue, hard-honest work and peace as fundamental building blocks for our national development, growth and prosperity.

With these remarks, I wish you all a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year filled with success and good health.

God bless you!

God bless Zimbabwe!

I thank you.

