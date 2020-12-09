BY MIRIAM MANGWAYA

ZIMBABWE Football Association (Zifa) councillors who were interviewed by the police during incumbent president Felton Kamambo’s investigations on bribery charges claim that ousted boss Phillip Chiyangwa also paid prospective voters, the court heard.

According to statements from councillors read in court, it was common for aspiring candidates to cater for the prospective voters’ food, accommodation and transport expenses during the campaign period.

However, Chiyangwa has denied the allegations before Magistrate Bianca Makwande, arguing that he did not campaign for the elections since he was not feeling well.

Chiyangwa insists that Kamambo violated Zimbabwean laws by paying prospective voters. He maintains that Zifa statutes do not allow offering gifts to prospective voters.

