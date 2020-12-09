Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

AHEAD of the start of the country’s domestic cricket season on Wednesday, one of the Zimbabwe Cricket franchises, Eagles unveiled a sponsorship package courtesy of Decor Builders Warehouse, AVIS Zimbabwe as well as Alliance Health at Harare Sports Club.

The sponsorship from the three companies should be an indicator of an increased interest in the local game from businesses since there was a time when cricket struggled to attract any financial or material support because of battered image.

AVIS Zimbabwe sponsored the Harare based franchise with golf shirts, Decor Builders Warehouse funded team travelling shirts, golf shirts and chinos, while Alliance Health played their part by providing track suits, tog bags and ties.

Eagles general manager Wonder Chisango received the donated items in the presence of the whole team on Tuesday.

The sponsorship will certainly come as a huge morale boost for the Stuart Matsikenyeri coached Eagles who take on Mountaineers in their opening Logan Cup four-day fixture at Harare Sports from Wednesday to Saturday. Across the city at Old Hararians, Tuskers clash with Rhinos while Southern Rocks are on a bye. Rocks are only in action next week when they square off against Tuskers at Harare Sports Club. @Mdawini_29

