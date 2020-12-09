Bruce Ndlovu, Sunday News Reporter

THE Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Professor Mthuli Ncube, has tabled the country’s Provincial Gross Domestic Product (DGP) statistics for the period 2012 to 2018, making it the first such presentation since the country attained independence in 1980.

The report, which was compiled by the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZIMSTAT), is part of Government’s drive to accelerate devolution and decentralisation through a renewed focus on provincial economies.

In a post-Cabinet meeting briefing yesterday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said the Government was happy with the tabling of a report that was the first of its kind.

“Cabinet noted with satisfaction that this is the first such compilation since Independence, which shows the disaggregated figures per province depicting contributions to national economic performance. Compilation and publication of the provincial GDPs buttresses implementation of the Devolution and Decentralisation programme, which brings with it increasing demand for sub-national socio-economic statistics,” she said.

Minister Mutsvangwa said the report was a product of research done on 15 sectors in the economy.

“The data used in the compilation of the regional GDPs was obtained from 15 sectors, including the following: Agriculture, Forestry, Hunting and Fishing; Mining and Quarrying; Manufacturing; Construction; Water Supply, Sewerage, Waste Management and Remedial Activities; Wholesale, Retail Trade and Repair of Motor Vehicles and Motor Cycles; and Education,” she said.

Minister Mutsvangwa said that going forward, Zimsatat would continue to provide data on provincial economies, as this was key in determining government’s economic agenda.

“Government reiterates that, going forward, collecting and analysing statistical data disaggregated by province and subsector economic activities will continue to form ZIMSTAT’s core functions.

The data will be key in guiding the economic reform agenda of the Second Republic in order to guarantee equitable development as we move towards Vision 2030. Ministers of State for Provincial Affairs will make use of the data in coming up with Provincial Development Plans. The data will henceforth be published for the information of the general citizenry.”

