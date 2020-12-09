The Champions League match between Paris Saint-Germain and Istanbul Basaksehir was abandoned after both teams walked off the pitch following an alleged racist slur by the fourth official.

Play was initially suspended for almost two hours after a row initiated in the 14th minute when Pierre Webo, Basaksehir’s assistant coach, was sent off.

Video footage emerged which appeared to show Webo, a former Cameroon international, accusing Romanian fourth official Sebastian Coltescu of using racist language.

Basaksehir substitute Demba Ba could be seen protesting on the touchline, while PSG players including Neymar and Kylian Mbappe also appeared to be demanding an explanation.

Demba Ba asked the official: “Why, when you mention a black guy, do you have to say this black guy?”

Istanbul players then walked off the pitch in the 23rd minute in protest, with PSG players following.

Basaksehir posted a message on their Twitter account which read: “NO TO RACISM #Respect.” It was retweeted by PSG.

UEFA initially said the match would restart with a different fourth official “after consultation with both teams”.

But Basaksehir said their players decided not to return to resume the game after the incident.

The match will now restart on Wednesday at 5.55pm with a new team of officials. It will kick off from 14th minute, the moment players walked off the field.

A second UEFA statement read: “Following an incident at tonight’s UEFA Champions League match between Paris Saint-Germain FC and Istanbul Basaksehir FK, UE

FA has – after discussion with both clubs – decided on an exceptional basis to have the remaining minutes of the match played tomorrow with a new team of match officials.

“A thorough investigation on the incident that took place will be opened immediately.”

PSG said in a statement “all forms of racism go against the values held by Paris St Germain and the club’s chairman, staff and players”.

It added: “For more than 15 years Paris St Germain has led the fight against discrimination and continues to work to eradicate it in all forms. The capital club is today one of the most committed sports clubs striving to end all forms of violence and discrimination.”

Turkey’s president Recep Tayyip Erdogan condemned the alleged racist remarks and urged UEFA “to take the necessary measures”.

Erdogan said on Twitter: “I strongly condemn the racist remarks made against Pierre Webo, member of the technical staff of Basaksehir, and I am convinced that UEFA will take the necessary measures.”

The Romanian Football Federation told Sky Sports News it would wait for the outcome of UEFA’s investigation before any action is taken. – Sky Sports

