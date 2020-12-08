Tafadzwa Zimoyo

Senior Arts Reporter

Two models are set to be crowned Miss Intercontinental and Top Model respectively at a pageant to be held on December 22 at a local hotel in Harare.

The pageant dubbed “Miss Intercontinental” will see the winners representing the country at the Miss Intercontinental and Top Model of the World in India and Egypt respectively in March next year.

The event, which is being hosted by former beauty queens Tendai Hunda and Hilda Mabu, will run under the theme, “Celebrating the perseverance and resilience of beauty in the midst of a global pandemic”.

In an interview with The Herald Arts, Hunda said they were optimistic that the winners will bring the crowns home.

“We have started the preparations and we are happy with the girls taking part,” she said.

“They are all beautiful and we are certain that with the confidence and the elegance they are displaying so far, definitely it is a win for us.

“The winners will walk away with various prizes sponsored by local companies and establishments that will be revealed on the night, including prize money and tickets.”

The former Miss Intercontinental Africa queen, Hunda, said the two winners will undertake various projects during their reign that will commence immediately after crowning.

“It is only logical and contemporary for the ladies to actively take part in projects that address how the beauty industry can or is surviving in the most uncertain times,” she said. “We have already lined up their activities in the build up to the world stage.”

Hunda said despite the global pandemic affecting many events, they sought clearance and the event will be a black tie with a red carpet.

“This year’s edition is a black tie dinner event which is attracting a very limited number of people in light of the Covid-19 restrictions and the rest of the nation will have the opportunity for virtual viewing on various media platforms yet to be confirmed,” he said.

“We have also partnered with some of the leading ladies in the fashion industry who include Lillian Madyara (Hollywood Lee) and Tarisai Mukondo who will assist with the red carpet policing apart from helping on the grooming side of the contestants.”

Both pageants are organised by the World Beauty Organisation which celebrates the beauty of women across the globe.

Miss Intercontinental ranks among the top five largest pageants in the world, rated on the same tier as Miss Universe and Miss World.

Over the years, former Miss Zimbabwe beauty queens would take part in the Miss Intercontinental and Top Model of the World pageants.

Some of previous representatives at such pageants include Vanessa Sibanda, Malaika Mushandu and Hunda, who have left a mark as they finished in the top five, while Mabu was in the top 10.

