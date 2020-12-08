PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday proclaimed Victoria Falls a city, paving way for official conferment today.

The President made the proclamation through Statutory Instrument 285 of 2020, which in terms of the Urban Councils Act, upgraded Victoria Falls Municipality into a city starting yesterday.

“Whereas in terms of Section 141 of the Urban Councils Act Chapter 29:15 it is provided that a Growth Point, unincorporated urban area, local board or council may apply to the Minister in the form and manner prescribed for a change of its status.

“Whereas by section 14(2) of the said Act the Minister took necessary steps under the Act to effect the changes applied for and whereas Section 5 and 6 of the said Act have been complied with, and I consider it desirable to make this proclamation, now therefore under and by virtue of powers vested in the President, I do by this my proclamation alter the name Victoria Falls Municipality to Victoria Falls City and assign the name Victoria Falls to City Council,” read part of the SI.

Today’s event has not only attracted Zimbabweans from all walks of life, but neighbouring countries as well.

As we reported yesterday, three municipalities from neighbouring countries are expected to attend the conferment of city status to Victoria Falls Municipality.

The three are Livingstone Municipality from neighbouring Zambia as well as Francistown and Kasane municipalities from Botswana.

Victoria Falls becomes the first municipality to be upgraded by the Second Republic and first city in Matabeleland North.

This is in line with the devolution policy being spearheaded by President Mnangagwa.

Already, a number of major developmental and economic projects are being fully implemented by the Second Republic in Matabeleland North.

In July, President Mnangagwa visited Hwange where he toured coal mining and power generation projects, which are set to transform the province into an economic hub.

The Hwange Thermal Power Station Units 7 and 8 expansion which will cost $1,5 billion is expected to deliver an additional 600 megawatts — 300W from each unit — on top of the average of 920MW the old power station is generating.

The expansion project will be backed by a massive coal, coke and energy value chain that will create thousands of jobs.

Other major projects in Matabeleland North include the Bulawayo Kraal Irrigation Scheme in Binga District and the Gwayi-Shangani Dam project in Hwange District.

Matabeleland North has never witnessed such coordinated development before, but thanks to President Mnangagwa’s devolution thrust, this could easily become the richest province in the country in terms of GDP.

We commend the President for fulfilling his promise that no-one will be left behind in the Second Republic.

The devolution agenda is not just an economic thrust but part of the greater nation building project.

Unequal development has always been an issue in Zimbabwe, and in particular in Matabeleland North.

Matabeleland North had no city, provincial hospital or major dam. The Second Republic led by President Mnangagwa is correcting all that.

Soon, Matabeleland North will be the envy of all provinces in the country and neighbouring countries.

This will be the first province to reap the fruits of the devolution agenda.

Like this: Like Loading...