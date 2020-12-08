Leonard Ncube and Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu

A TOTAL of 790 police officers stationed in Matabeleland South and North Provinces have been conferred with new ranks.

In Matabeleland South, 87 officers were promoted from Sergeants to Assistant Inspector, 11 were promoted from Sergeants to Sergeant Majors while 275 were promoted from Constables to Sergeants.

In a speech read on his behalf by Assistant Commissioner responsible for crime in Matabeleland South Province John Simon during the conferment ceremony yesterday, Police Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga urged the promoted officers to serve faithfully and diligently.

“This promotion did not come on a silver platter but it came as a result of a range of considerations among them merit, consistent dutifulness, hard work, loyalty, discipline, selflessness and patriotism. During this promotion exercise the elevation of female officers has continued to be a distinguishing feature.

“I implore you to take your new posts with dexterity and confidence as your subordinates will inevitably look up to you for guidance. Be fair in judgement in order to retain their respect and trust hence I urge you to serve faithfully and diligently,” he said.

Comm-Gen Matanga urged police officers to shun corruption and uphold the law in line with the Constitution of Zimbabwe.

The officer-in-charge of crime and operations in Matabeleland North, Assistant Commissioner Francis Phiri, presiding on the promotion of 417 officers in the province said: “A functional police force is key to the Government’s development mantra and ultimate attainment of an Upper Middle-income economy by 2030.”

Asst Comm Phiri was standing in for the officer commanding Matabeleland North, Commissioner Erasmus Makodza yesterday at the provincial 2020 ZRP conferment parade held at the ZRP Matabeleland North Provincial Police Headquarters in Hwange.

The 417 comprise 307 males and 110 females of which 299 were promoted from Constable to Sergeant, eight to Sergeant Majors and 110 to Assistant Inspector.

The promotions are in line with the Second Republic’s vision to rebrand the police.

“The promotions are meant to replenish gaps that naturally emerge within the ranks as well as enlarge the pool of first-line supervisors in line with the Second Republic vision of rebranding the police.

“ZRP has a role to play in enabling a conducive environment for the realisation of Government vision of attaining an empowered and prosperous upper middle-income society by 2030 through the implementation of the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1.) The vision can only be realised if we support Government programmes by ensuring a crime free society where citizens go about their business and investors are not at risk to put their funds into our economy, “ said Asst Comm Phiri.

He said the ZRP will always promote officers who exhibit the right decorum, patriotism, shunning corruption and upholding the law in tandem with the constitution of Zimbabwe.

Countrywide, a total of 3 945 Sergeants, 173 Sergeant Majors and 1 511 Assistant Inspectors were promoted. Asst Comm Phiri encouraged those that did not make it in the qualification stages to continue working hard.

He urged police officers to treat each other with respect and cultivate team spirit which also helps in building trust from the general populace.

The newly promoted officers were discouraged from using the promotion as an opportunity to abuse power for personal aggrandisement in place of public good. — @ncubeleon @DubeMatutu

