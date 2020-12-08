Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, Chronicle Reporter

Government has assured members of the public that the standard operating procedure (SOP) put in place in schools has been effective as only a fraction of pupils have been infected with Covid-19 since the phased reopening.

Under the SOP, hugs, handshakes and sharing of desks are not permitted.

Break and lunch time must be staggered to prevent crowding by learners while sporting activities are banned. A classroom should only accommodate a maximum of 35 pupils to allow for social distancing.

According to Cabinet, only 332 Covid-19 cases were reported out of 4,5 million pupils in the country’s learning institutions and the majority of these are asymptomatic, isolated and being monitored by rapid response teams in the respective provinces.

In a post-Cabinet briefing in Harare yesterday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said the environment at schools will continue to be monitored. She said Government will continue to strengthen the implementation of the SOP at schools and public transport spaces in order to curb an increase in new infections.

“It is regrettable that some 281 lives were lost to the pandemic. Of concern, however, is the increase in the number of new cases detected, from 594 recorded in week 47 to 833 in week 48.

The nation is called upon to continue exercising extreme caution, and complying with Covid-19 protective and preventative guidelines, protocols and measures in order to arrest the surge in confirmed Covid-19 cases,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

Zimbabwe recorded three more Covid-19 related deaths and 121 new cases on Monday, bringing the total number of cases to 10 839.

The three deaths were recorded in Bulawayo, Harare and Masvingo Provinces.

So far, Bulawayo Province has recorded 2 605 cases, 1 942 recoveries, 579 active cases and 83 deaths while Matabeleland South province has recorded 1 159 cases, 888 recoveries, 259 active cases and nine deaths.

Matabeleland North has 446 cases, 336 recoveries, 107 active cases and three deaths.

Bulawayo has the highest of active cases at 579 while the national figure stands at 1 573.

The total number of people who succumbed to the deadly virus now stands at 294 while the national recovery rate is 82,8 percent.

As of December 7, 2020 Zimbabwe, had recorded 10 839 Covid-19 confirmed cases, 8 972 recoveries and 294 deaths.

Schools have become the latest institutions to be hit by the virus after their phased reopening which started on September 28.

The more than 185 Covid-19 cases at John Tallach are the highest that a single school has recorded since the outbreak of Covid-19 in Zimbabwe.

Two pupils tested positive at Thekwane High School in Plumtree, Matabeleland South.

The latest cases were an addition to Matopo High School which was turned into a quarantine centre to prevent the further spreading of the virus after 10 cases were recorded.

Mtshabezi High School within the same province also recorded 17 Covid-19 cases this week including two teachers and two workers.

In Bulawayo affected schools include Christian Brothers College, Girls College, St Thomas Aquinas Primary School, Khumalo Primary School and Whitestone Primary School.- @thamamoe

