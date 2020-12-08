Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

CONTEMPORARY musician Hwabaraty says he was surprised to win a Roil Bulawayo Art Award (RoilBAA), due to his past experiences of being nominated and not winning.

Hwabaraty (real name Japhet Mlauzi) won the Outstanding Alternative (Maskandi/Jazz) Music Artist award. This was his third nomination and it was third time lucky.

He said not winning in the previous editions did not discourage him but motivated him to work even harder.

“This win took me by surprise as I was now used to not winning. I’d been nominated twice or three times in previous years and never won, but this didn’t discourage me.

“I’m naturally a hardworking person who puts my fans first so I instead channelled my energy to my craft and focused on giving fans quality content,” said Hwabaraty.

“I remember the first award that I lost, many people messaged me giving me the assurance that they were rallying behind me, with or without an award. Since then, I’ve tried by all means to stay in my lane and focus on my craft.

And I’m glad to say I’ve become a better and stronger musician as I’m now collaborating with artistes from outside Zimbabwe.”

Just a nomination on its own, Hwabaraty was good enough acknowledgment with the actual win being just a token.

Hwabaraty has generally had a good year as he has been very active on the showbiz scene, releasing top notch videos, securing gigs and recently, collaborating with South African Afro Pop trio, Afro Soul on a track titled Ngizobambelela.

The track was included on Afro Soul’s album, Dance with Afro-soul that was released last month.

During the launch of his music video for Bavuma earlier this year, Hwabaraty said he believes he has been surrounding himself with the right people who have nurtured him over the two decades he has been in the music industry.

To thank those who have been supporting him, Hwabaraty said he is planning a virtual thank you concert which he will host on December 15 on his Hwabaraty Unplugged Facebook page. – @bonganinkunzi

