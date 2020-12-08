THE Nelson Chamisa-led MDC Alliance on Sunday reversed the suspension of a number of Marondera district party members as factionalism and chaos continues to reign within the main opposition party.

BY JAIROS SAUNYAMA

This paper is reliably informed that some members from the provincial leadership announced that the whole district committee was dissolved on allegations of “disrespecting” the party leadership within the province.

The opposition party’s secretary for rural strategies and mobilisation Happymore Chidziva was in Marondera at the weekend where he told party supporters that no district committee was dissolved.

Chidziva yesterday confirmed his visit to Marondera saying it was meant to mobilise party supporters ahead of the 2023 elections as well as the formation of branches.

“The district committee was not dissolved. It still exists as it was before. We visited Marondera to educate the members on their roles, use of resources, and how to build political consciousness towards 2021. Our terms of reference were on unity building, consulting on challenges and encouraging them to keep on forming new branches,” Chidziva said.

Meanwhile, the MDC Alliance youth assembly has begun mobilisation of youths in rural areas in Zanu PF’s strongholds of Mudzi and UMP as part of the recently launched one million youth recruitment exercise.

The youth leaders drawn from Marondera and Murewa have been deployed in rural areas as Chamisa seeks to make inroads into the rural areas.

Chidziva said the exercise was going on well. He also rubbished claims that Zanu PF controled the rural votes.

“We are doing our best (mobilisation). I do not believe that Mashonaland East is their (Zanu PF) stronghold, rather it’s the centre of intimidation and torture,” he said.

