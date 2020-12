BY MIRIAM MANGWAYA

HARARE Mayor Jacob Mafume has been granted $30 000 bail by High Court Judge Justice Benjamin Chikowero.

Last week magistrate Bianca Makwande denied him bail on the basis that he was likely to interfere with witnesses.

Allegations are that Mafume allocated residential stands to his sister Rotina Mafume and a secretary at his law firm Rutendo Muvuti without following due process.

More details to follow…

