Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

The MDC-T led by Dr Thokozani Khupe has expelled MDC-A Chinhoyi Mayor, Councillor Dyke Makumbi (Ward 12), four Chinhoyi and three Chegutu councillors as the feud within the opposition party continues to cascade down to local authorities.

Recently, the party expelled more than 160 councillors and more than 30 Members of Parliament whose positions are yet to be filled.

Makumbe who was on his way to Victoria Falls today for the annual councils meeting said he did not receive any letter of expulsion although high placed sources from MDC-T confirmed the dismissal.

“There is no official communication yet,” he said.

The other recalled councillors are Deputy Mayor and Ward 14 Cllr Chipo Mlotshwa, Ward 4 Cllr Brighton Mhizha, Ward 2 Cllr, Patricia Chibaya and Cllr Mukudzei Zambuko Chigumbura of Ward 8.

Three Chegutu Municipality MDC-A aligned Councillors including Chegutu Municipality (Ward 9), Cllr Edward Dzeka, Cllr Alice Kundhlane (Ward 11) and Cllr Rydes Machekera (Ward 2) were also expelled yesterday.

Cllr Dzeka confirmed receipt of the expulsion letter.

Official letters in the hands of The Herald addressed to Chegutu and Chinhoyi town clerks written by Local Government and Public Works Minister, Honourable July Moyo declared the eight positions vacant in terms of Section 278 (1) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, as read by section 129 (1) (k).

The letters also directed the councils to inform Zimbabwe Electoral Commission about the vacancies.

