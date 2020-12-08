Sports Reporter

Zimbabwe-born former Springboks star Tendai “The Beast” Mtawarira has been named in the World Rugby team of the decade.

Another Zimbabwe born former star David Pocock who used to turn out for Australia was also named in the World’s finest 15 for the past decade.

Pocock, who was born in Gweru is now heavily involved in wildlife conservation in Zimbabwe.

Mtawarira played an inspirational role for South Africa’s 32-12 Rugby World Cup final win over England in Japan last year.

He was honoured together with his Springbok teammates Bismarck du Plessis and Bryan Habana. Mtawarira has since retired from test rugby but continues to grab world headlines for his past achievements.

