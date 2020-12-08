Showbiz Reporter

Fun lovers from different parts of the country intending to travel to Victoria Falls for New Year’s Eve gigs should start preparing as organisers of the Mapopoma Festival have confirmed the hosting of the event.

Now in its third edition, the event which seeks to celebrate the arts, culture and beauty of Victoria Falls through music and dance is set to take place from December 30 to 31.

Advance tickets to the event are already on sale with organisers expected to unveil the list of performers soon. For now, all that organisers have shared is that an Ubuntu concert will be held on New Year’s Eve with patrons being urged to carry their national flags with them. On the first day of the festival, a show dubbed Africa is the future will be held.

This gig will be held at a time that government is urging locals to embrace domestic tourism as the country prepares to host international tourists.

Last year’s fete was held at Chinotimba stadium and was an all local affair.

