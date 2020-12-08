Business Reporter

GOVERNMENT has officially commissioned the Zimpost national digitalisation programme and launched the “www.zimbabwemall.post”, which will see the organisation tapping into wider electronic (e) commerce opportunities in keeping with the global technological advancements.

Riding on its wider network of post offices and information centres dotted around the country, Zimpost is expected to facilitate increased online shopping and distribution of goods and services locally and abroad.

The digitalisation path is set to greatly transform postal services, which have been in existence for over 130 years in the country. It will also enable Zimbabweans in the diasporans to be able to buy groceries online for their parents, relatives and loved ones in the country with Zimpost picking up these and delivering them to recipients.

The new service would also positively aid trade linkages for small to medium enterprises and big corporates with the global market. The online shopping alternative also promotes social distancing and observance of other Covid-19 protocols as it eliminates the need to physically visit a shopping site every time items need to be bought.

Although the physical post has withstood the test of time, its traditional manual model was being threatened by waves of technological innovations, said the Minister of Information Communication Technology (ICT), Postal and Courier Services, Dr Jenfan Muswere. He was presiding over the historic commissioning of the Zimpost digitalization programme and launch of the ‘Zimbabwemall’ online platform in Harare on Monday.

In his remarks the minister said Zimpost must translate technological threats into an opportunity. The digitalisation path, said Dr Muswere, could not be ignored as it has been gathering speed and focus in the recent past.

“The digitalization route taken by Zimpost is the right choice that will enable the company to play a pivotal role in the digital economy,” he said.

“The total transformation of Zimpost from a traditional post office to a digitalized post needs the adoption of e-post tenets that will enable Zimpost to deliver services on the electronic and mobile platforms.

“This digitisation journey must be seen not as a survival toolkit for Zimpost but as the key to success, growth and sustainability.”

The minister reiterated the need for Zimpost to be more innovative and creative so that it delivers on its mandate of facilitating financial inclusion, trade, communication and delivery of Government agency services.

He said the fulfilment of this mandate was critical towards attainment of a prosperous and empowered upper middle-income society by 203Already, the newly unveiled National Development Strategy (NDS1 2021-2025) blueprint places digitalisation at the centre in line with the “Smart Zimbabwe 2030 Master Plan’, which seeks to transform the country through the systematic application of ICTs.

Going forward, Dr Muswere said Zimpost was expected to be a model e-commerce and e-government services. He hoped that the www.zimbabwemall.post would facilitate increased online shopping and smooth delivery logistics both locally and internationally.

“This is a landmark development and milestone that presents Zimbabweans with a platform that is reliable, secure and dynamic from a trusted and known operator,” he said.

“The Zimbabwemall sits on the Universal Postal Union dot-post infrastructure, which is a ‘top level domain’ that is very secure.

“In this era of cyber-threats, there is no doubt that customer confidentiality and security of information of both buyers and sellers is of utmost importance. The UPU Dot Post domain provides this necessary cover.”

