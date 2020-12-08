Judith Phiri, Sunday News Reporter

THE Minister of Information Communication Technologies Postal and Courier Services has encouraged focused research so that the country is able to develop its own ICT solutions and substitute imports and reduce the import bill to save foreign currency.

Speaking at the second Postal and Telecommunication Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Potraz) hackathon in Bulawayo on Friday, ICT, Postal and Courier Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere said focused research was essential and encouraged innovation and inventiveness as key enablers for the digital economy.

“Potraz is seized with a facilitative role that encourages innovation and uptake of new technologies and this event resonates very well with that mandate. It is for this reason that my Ministry fully supports initiatives by Potraz to encourage innovativeness in the ICT sector,” said Dr Muswere.

He added President Mnangagwa launched the National Development Strategy (NDS1), which is underpinned by Human Capital Development and Innovation as one of the 14 national priorities for the period 2021 – 2025.

He said the economic blueprint provided a roadmap in the country’s journey “Towards a prosperous and empowered Upper-Middle Income society by 2030”, which was anchored on Innovation and a Knowledge Driven Economy.

Dr Muswere added: “In pursuit of the National Development Strategy (2021-2025), the National Vision 2030 and the Smart Zimbabwe 2030 Master Plan, my Ministry has crafted its Strategic Plan for the period 2021-2023, which is hinged on four core values namely, Transparency, Professionalism, Creativity and Teamwork.”

The Minister also added that Potraz resonated with the attainment of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the ambitious nature of the 2030 Agenda, which is aimed at, among others, ending poverty and reducing inequality in all its forms everywhere, to promote inclusive and sustainable consumption and production systems, to provide full and productive employment and decent work for all.

Dr Muswere noted to achieve these ambitious goals, new modalities for development are required, including bringing innovation into the foreground of development projects.

He overemphasized the importance of developing an innovation culture in the country, as a prerequisite for the attainment of the SDGs.

The Minister also said that it was critical that everyone is involved in all such programmes, and this includes disadvantaged groups, such as people with disabilities, women, youths and those residing in underserved localities.

He urged Potraz to ensure that all provinces are represented at similar events.

Potrac director general Dr Gift Machengete said the hackathon which run under the National ICT Innovation Drive and the theme “#Hacking for SDGs post Covid-19 and beyond” aimed at identifying ICT innovators in the country.

“The ICT Innovation Drive is aimed at identifying, supporting and capacitating ICT innovators in the country, in order to develop their ideas into bankable solutions for Zimbabwe and the global market,” said Dr Machengete.

He added that ICTs are also a key element in mitigating the impact of unforeseen events such as natural disasters and pandemics such as Covid-19 and they enhance the productivity of firms while increasing their overall efficiency, thus contributing to economic growth and development.

Dr Machengete added: “In view of the SDGs, we are proud to be rolling out this project because ICTs and Innovation are a major driver of development. New ICTs overcome the barriers of distance and time, and significantly improve the accessibility of information and knowledge.”

Unlike the first Hackathon, which was only open to universities, the second edition was open to all Zimbabweans who are passionate about technology and innovation, and have an idea or an existing innovation that fits the running theme.

Applications for the competition opened on 9 November 2020, and closed on 22 November 2020, with a total of 53 valid applications having been received. Adjudication was done on the basis of an agreed template by an adjudication team comprising six external judges, drawn from academia and two from POTRAZ.

Out of the 53 applications received, only 12 teams scored 50 percent or better, which was the lowest threshold for a proposal to be supported under the Innovation Drive. Four of the successful teams were from Bulawayo, four are from Harare and one team each from Mashonaland West, Mashonaland East, Mash Central and Masvingo.

The teams will showcase their prototypes and from the exercise, the judges will come up with the best five innovations that will receive grants for product development.

