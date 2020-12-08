Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE born former international rugby stars, Tendai “Beast” Mtawarira as well as David Pocock have been named in the World Rugby’s Team of the Decade.

The game’s global governing body released a list of the best 15 players in Test rugby from 2010 and 2019 at the World Rugby Awards Special Edition, as selected by an awards panel. Former New Zealand skipper, Richie McCaw took home the 15s Player of the Decade award.

Prop Mtawarira represented South Africa from 2008 until last year, with his biggest achievement in the green and gold being winning the 2019 Rugby World Cup with the Springboks in Japan. The 35-year old Harare born Mtawarira retired from international rugby in November last year having represented South Africa internationally 117 times since he made his Test debut against Wales at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria on 14 June 2008.

Mtawarira is the most capped most capped prop in South African history and the third most capped Springbok of all time behind lock Victor Matfield (127) and wing Bryan Habana (124). Mtawarira retires as the 17th most capped international forward of all time and the fifth most capped prop in the history of the game.

Loose forward Pocock, who was born in Gweru and relocated with his family to Australia as a teenager played for the Wallabies from 2008 to 2019. He retired from the international game after last year’s Rugby World Cup and walked away from all forms of rugby in October this year. The 32-year old Pocock had the privilege of captaining the Wallabies captaincy during the 2012 mid-season Test series when regular captain James Horwill was injured. @Mdawini_29

