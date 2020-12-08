Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE wicketkeeper-batsmen Brandon Taylor is the country’s highest Test ranked batsmen, according to the latest International Cricket Council (ICC) Test rankings released on Monday.

The 34-year-old is ranked 30th with 599 points and is joined in the top 100 by three other Chevrons players.

Middle-order Batsman Graig Ervine is ranked 46th with 549 points, while all-rounder Sikandar Raza is 61st with 487 points and Reggis Chakabva completes the list of Zimbabweans in the top 100 in 96th place with 337 points.

Former Australian captain Steve Smith leads the Test batsmen ranking with 911 points ahead of New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson, who hit a match-winning double hundred against the West Indies in Hamilton to move up a rung and join Indian captain Virat Kohli in second place.

Like this: Like Loading...