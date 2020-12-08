Mthabisi Tshuma, Business Correspondent

A SOUTH African-based couple, Anthony and Zandile Matiwaza-Denga, has pledged to donate horticulture seed varieties worth R100 000 to small-holder farmers in Matabeleland provinces to complement Government efforts to improve agricultural productivity in the country.

Through their company, Africa Grain and Seeds Association, the couple would be donating beetroot, cabbage, carrot, onion, butternut, tomato and rape seeds to beneficiaries who would be selected through the Department of Social Welfare in liaison with Agritex.

A buy-back scheme of the produce will also be spearheaded by the company as part of its corporate social responsibility. The quantity of the donations are Beetroot – Detroit dark red (5g x 400 packs-360 seeds in a 5g gram), Cabbage cape spitz (5g x 400 packs-1230 seed in a 5gram), Carrot Nantes (5g x 400 packs-3000/4500 seed in a 5gram), Onion 400 packs Texas grane (5g x 400 packs-1230 seeds in 5grams), Walthum Butternut (5g x 100 packs -60/75 seeds in 5gram), Tomato rio grande (5gx 100 packs-1675 seed in 5g), Rape Hobson (5g x 100 packs-780seeds in 5g) and Swiss Chard Fordhook giant (5g x 100 packs-225 seeds in 5g).

Among the beneficiaries would be universities, polytechnics, schools, irrigation cooperatives and small holder farmers.

These include Lupane State University in Lupane, Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo Polytechnic in Gwanda, Falcon College in Esigodini, schools in Matabeleland North and South province, irrigations in Gwanda, Bulilima and Esigodini districts, and Murewa communities.

In an interview Mrs Matiwaza-Denga, who was born in Plumtree, said they were engaged in a similar project in Zambia and were keen to assist local communities as well towards creating a viable agriculture network within African states.

“The main aim of these donations is to ensure a turn-around food strategy countrywide that will ensure food security, education and poverty eradication through the donation of vegetable seed and a guaranteed buy back scheme.

“We are making these donations across Africa. For December we are rolling out in Zimbabwe, Zambia, South Africa and Malawi and we will do the rest of Africa in 2021,” she said.

“The Pan-African vision for us is to create an agriculture network across Africa where these communities can trade information, production skills across Africa and create exposure across our boarders.

“We believe if we play our small roles in making a change, Africa will be the pioneer in food distribution to the world with eradication of poverty being key output goal.” Mr Denga, who comes from Murewa, called upon the private sector to join hands and play their part in supporting community projects that make a difference on ordinary people’s livelihoods. The couple has participated in donating Bible copies to South Sudan communities as part of projects to enhancing peace and is also involved in assisting less priviledged children with school fees and supporting irrigation facilities with equipment. @mthabisi_mthire.

