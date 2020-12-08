AWARD-WINNING gospel musician Janet Manyowa has shelved plans to release an album, opting for an extended play titled Sounds of Victory due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

BY FREEMAN MAKOPA

Manyowa told NewsDay Life & Style yesterday that the extended play’s message was centred on praise and worship for the things God has done in people’s lives.

“This year was supposed to be an album year, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we were unable to release the album, and decided on an EP instead. The EP, that will be virtually launched on December 13 contains songs such as Ndimi, Ngatimukudzei Mwari, Makafanira and Tariro,” she said.

“Sounds of Victory are preparing us for victory. In Joshua 6, Joshua said to the people shout for the Lord has given you the city! They shouted (made a sound of victory) before they received their victory, and with all we have faced this 2020, my message is that we should continue placing our hope in the Lord, remembering His greatness, giving thanks and praise for all He has done and is yet to do.”

The songbird, who is currently riding on the crest following the release of Ngatimukudzei Mwari visuals, said the song could be a blessing to everyone, as it reminded people to exalt the Lord at all times despite the circumstances, especially this year where COVID-19 has disrupted many lives.

“God’s desire is for His people to praise and worship Him despite all that may be going on around them, it’s so easy to lose focus and hope in such times, but giving God praise and worship due to Him brings victory and testimony,” she said.

Undoubtedly one of Zimbabwe’s respected gospel musicians, Manyowa, although she could not clinch an award at the recently held SABC Crown Gospel Music Awards, said she was grateful for the recognition.

“While winning would have been a bonus, I am extremely grateful for the nomination and recognition and we give all the glory to God,” she said.

The songstress is renown for her uplifting gospel hits such as Zadzisa, Nyasha Nengoni, Ndomutenda Nei and Ndomira Pamuri, among others.

