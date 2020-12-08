DYNAMITE comes in small packages, the saying goes, but it is also the best way to describe feminist writer and first-year Lupane State University (LSU) student, John Mabuyane

BY SHARON SIBINDI

Mabuyane is the brains behind Scars/Amanxeba, a production that won the outstanding Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards 2020 short film gong.

Besides Scars/Amanxeba, Mabuyane wrote, directed and produced another feminist short film titled WarCry which he claims was inspired by real events in Bulawayo and South Africa.

“I have left no stone unturned in my career as a filmmaker. Regardless of the COVID-19 pandemic I have worked tirelessly to be heard. I believe in the voice of the silent cries,” he said.

“I am a feminist writer who craves for the empowerment of women and girls and strongly advocates for the rights and education of the girl child.”

Mabuyane, who is studying Languages and Communication at LSU said his inspiration to script for Scars/Amanxeba came after he read an article in 2012 about 2 000 girls who were dropping out of school annually.

“My stories are real life stories and I have never written fiction as I am inspired by true stories. In the film Scars/Amanxeba, I speak about gender-based violence (GBV), no to early marriages, no to rape and stress the importance of educating the girl child,” he said. “I further wrote WarCry a short film that speaks against GBV and femicide. I also became the assistant director of the award-winning European film festival 2020 short film 18 months later. This is the beginning, I am not yet done, the journey ahead is long and I must persevere.”

Mabuyane said he believed that he was destined for greater exploits, adding that he would not stop until the silent cries are heard.

“It is my wish to strengthen Lupane State University’s film department and I believe there is light at the end of the tunnel in the film industry. Never give up, many doors are going to be shut and rejection is power,” he said.

“One must, however, go back to the drawing board and plan. Rise up again and grind. Begin a fight and win the war. There is a beast in the inside of each and every one of us waiting to be set free. Rise and shine Bulawayo omuhle.”

