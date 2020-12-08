A HIGH school student on Sunday launched a record label to promote budding artistes without compromising educational opportunities.

Nkosenhle “King Royal” Mlibazi, an A level student at Milton High School in Bulawayo, told NewsDay Life & Style that his No Reason record label will give young people and budding artistes a chance to explore and develop in the arts sector.

“After noticing that a lot of young stars struggle with putting their art out in the world, we decided to create a label so we can have young people rallying under us or with us because as No Reason we believe in teamwork and together we can,” he said.

“The name No Reason was composed through the catch phrase “Number of Reason why we Entertain” it’s shortcut being No Reason Entertainment.”

Mlibazi said he was inspired by a number of young artistes that were trying to make it in the industry.

“Most budding artistes are just happy to record a song and share it with friends. So I got an idea of having a music stable that will harness such potential, provide mentorship as well as link up with music stations as a brand not as an individual artiste,” he said.

“The timing is perfect because for us we are officially celebrating our first anniversary. Well as an Upper Six student this means I am inspiring a new breed of artistes that are able to balance art and school. As the year ends, we will have established our existence to the arts fraternity

Mlibazi said as young artistes they were humbled by the support they received from established artistes.

“Initially we wanted to hold a small celebration, but senior artistes encouraged us to have a proper online gig to launch the brand. We are also grateful to the artistic directors of Khaya Arts, Langelitsha Arts and Victory Siyanqoba to name a few for supporting our initiative and helping to curate the event to meet best artistic standards,” he said.

“I also appreciate the support from my father Nkosie Mlibazi the director of Langelitsha Arts for believing in my vision. A fully-functioning studio also gave us the chance for more aspiring musicians to record at a reasonable cost and, therefore, we welcome any potential partner.”

The launch, live streamed on CNC Productions Facebook page, saw thrilling performances from artistes and notable performances from solo jazz artiste Millagre, Black Sheep and up-and-coming Kwaito star Langelitsha Arts, as well as the Oxide Kids.

