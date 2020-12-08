A ZANU PF linked cleric Obadiah Msindo yesterday accused disgruntled former party members of dishing out money to voters to fuel chaos in the on-going Zanu PF district co-ordinating committee (DCC) elections as part of a grand strategy to remove President Emmerson Mnangagwa from power in the forthcoming 2023 elections.

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

Msindo, who leads the Destiny for Africa Network, made the remarks in Mutare ahead of the launch of his housing projects.

“There are some people with hidden agendas to take the party from Mnangagwa using these DCC elections. Mnangagwa is still around and they are wasting their money and time,” Msindo said.

“There are people who want to use the DCCs to be in strategic positions. Some are former Zanu PF members and are working with external forces,” he said.

The controversial cleric said those who would win the DCC elections would have the power to control provinces.

The Zanu PF DCC elections in different parts of the country were marred by chaos.

As a result, 14 wards out of 26 in Mutare have been ordered to conduct election re-runs due to allegations of vote-buying, violence, and voter manipulation, among others.

In some wards, disgruntled party members set on fire voting material.

