Harare Provincial Development Coordinator Mr Tafadzwa Muguti has refuted claims that he illegally acquired a stand in Chitungwiza saying the lies are being peddled by corrupt elements implicated in land deals.

In a statement last night, Mr Muguti said the corrupt individuals were peddling the falsehoods in an attempt to stop him from exposing shady land deals.

“It has come to my attention that some individuals who have been implicated in illegal land deals in and around Harare in recent weeks, have embarked on a smear campaign in an effort to cow me into silence.

“To that effect, these individuals, who I shall not name for now, are circulating false allegations that I was illegally allocated a stand in Chitungwiza which was undervalued.

“Contrary to these malicious and baseless claims, I procedurally applied for land in Chitungwiza to build a milling plant while I was still based in South Africa. I was told to await allocations and did so and later paid a deposit of $10 000 when I received an offer letter.

“However, I was never shown the stand I paid deposit for and when I came back to Zimbabwe and went and surveyed the area, I discovered that it was inhabitable owing to sand poachers,” said Mr Muguti.

He said he never took possession of the stand and efforts to recover his money were fruitless and had since written it off as a bad investment.

“It therefore came as a shock to see claims on social media that I had been illegally given the stand in question when it was never shown to me.

“Furthermore, I would like to highlight that I paid the deposit in July 2019 and only got appointed as PDC in September 2020. So claims that I am abusing my position are nothing short of ridiculous and desperate.”

Mr Muguti said the falsehoods were part of machinations by known land barons aggrieved at Government’s drive to deal with corruption.

In recent days, he had also been a victim of intimidation and death threats from certain individuals who had gone to the extent of stalking his family.

“I have since lodged a police report as the perpetrators are known. I would like to reiterate that I will not back down in carrying out the mandate I was given by His Excellency, President Mnangagwa, to bring sanity to Harare.

“I will carry out my duties without fear or favour and no amount of intimidation or smear will sway me or Government.

“There is no room for corruption in the New Dispensation and the menace of land barons will be dealt with once and for all in our lifetime.”

