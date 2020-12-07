Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

MUSICIAN-cum-actor Madlela Skhobokhobo who was instrumental in the promotion of Nkayi-based musician Clopas Sikhosana (Sikhosana Band) is proud that the artiste whom they supported was awarded at the Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards (RoilBAA).

The jolly musician who became an Internet sensation earlier this year, won the Outstanding Newcomer of the Year award, something Madlela said showed how God uplifts the despised.

Sikhosana, through his hilarious coronavirus song, Isomiso won the hearts of many after a video clip of him performing that track at a growth point in Nkayi went viral. This led people like Madlela travelling to Nkayi in search of Sikhosana with the hope of promoting his music.

With support from other players, Sikhosana recorded his debut album, Kumnandi and six months later, he has won a RoilBAA. He beat the likes of Helen Nyati, La Dee, Mandie Mae, Preyung and Soul Dudes.

For Madlela, Sikhosana’s win was the toast of the awards night last week. This is because Sikhosana Band came from obscurity, deep in the rural areas of Gwamba, Nkayi where he had been singing for 14 years without a breakthrough.

Madlela who finally won the Outstanding Tshibilika Artiste/Rhumba Act award after three years said his award meant nothing to him compared to Sikhosana Band’s win.

“Sikhosana’s win is much bigger than mine as I’ve won awards before. His is about God showing off that he can take something or somebody we despise and lift them up. Sikhosana was looked down upon, despised by people, but look at what God did using Sikhosana.

“Sikhosana would be playing at the taxi ranks in the rural areas with people looking down on him. However, God used people to fetch him from his rural areas and look at him today, what a story and it hasn’t ended,” said Madlela.

In the run up to the awards, people expressed mixed feelings towards Sikhosana’s addition on the nominees list with some saying he was not talented while others simply said his music was not their cup of tea.

Madlela said people must not rush to write off Sikhosana saying he is going to surprise them in future.

“Musically, people should give him a chance. He’s going to surprise many people. We’re going to work on fine-tuning him. People love Sikhosana because there’s a gift in him from God that can connect with many people,” said Madlela.

Turning to his award, Madlela said it was testimony of the hard work he has done over the years.

“I believe that this year, I worked very hard. With the music videos we’re doing, we’re trying to bring dignity to Tshibilika. The videos from way back, some of the artistes didn’t invest in them so they were substandard.

“We worked tirelessly on Celebrate and most recently 50 Du, two tracks which are doing fairly well,” said Madlela.

The artiste who is also a talented actor said he was still not sure how God wants to use him considering that he was forced into Tshibilika music.

“I was never an outright Tshibilika musician. I got into it because the character of Samamo (Ngamnanka) forced me into it and then the demand grew. This is something I never thought in my wildest [of dreams].

“That’s why when I was receiving the award, I said God will open doors for you that you never thought would be possible. I believe He has put me in Tshibilika for a reason which I’m not yet sure about though.”

He said Tshibilika music is a genre that was looked down upon by many but he is slowly changing that through the involvement of his diverse fans who are now embracing it.

“I had my fans from my acting side who didn’t like Tshibilika but they had to listen to it because I was doing it. I’ve heard them saying they now appreciate Tshibilika because of how I’m doing it. Maybe God is using me to get people to appreciate Tshibilika music,” said Madlela. — @bonganinkunzi

