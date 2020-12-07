Tafadzwa Zimoyo Senior Arts Reporter

GOSPEL musician Janet Manyowa has said preparations are at an advanced stage for the “Sounds of Victory” extended play (EP) launch and virtual concert to be held on Sunday.

The virtual concert will be hosted at Rainbow Towers and due to Covid-19 restrictions, the event is strictly by invite.

Those at home will have to pay to view the concert.

The concert, which Janet’s husband and manager Munya Manyowa described as a Christmas gift to gospel music fans, will see Janet unveiling the latest video from the EP.

“The EP has seven songs and the pay per view system is courtesy of Gateway Stream Music application,” said Munya.

“Rehearsals are on course with the band and some of the songs include ‘Ndimi,’ ‘Tariro’, ‘Makafanira’ and the lead single ‘Many Blessings’ which has a video that we will be dropping,” said Munya.

He said the video was shot by director Aaron Mheta and the whole EP was inspired by the Bible book of Joshua.

“Sounds of Victory is preparing us for Victory,” said Munya. “In Joshua 6, Joshua said to the people shout for the Lord has given you the city,” he said.

“They shouted (made a sound of victory) before they received their victory, and with all we have faced this 2020, my message is to continue placing our hope in the Lord, remembering His greatness, giving thanks and praise for all He has done and is yet to do.”

Munya said the Covid-19 global pandemic affected their 2020 plans, but they soldiered on as they hosted and took part in some local online shows which made them stay relevant.

“The plan this year was to release Janet’s third album, two years after her sophomore album called ‘Grateful,’” he said.

“Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, our production process was slowed down due to travel restrictions and we had to release part of the forthcoming album as an EP, a Christmas gift for the fans.”h

Munya said there were no collaborations on the EP, as they will feature on the full length album set for release in the second quarter of next year.

“No collaborations on this virtual show,” he said. “This will be the last show we will host. We will, however, be part of other events such as the Worship Experience on January 1, featuring Pastor Benjamin Dube.

“2020 has been a challenging year, but I always remember that God’s desire is for His people to praise and worship Him despite all that may be going on around them, it’s so easy to lose focus and hope in such times, but giving God praise and worship due to Him brings Victory and Testimony.”

The “Zadzisa” hitmaker is well known for presenting quality productions when it comes to online shows.

Asked what her Christmas plans are, Janet said she will take a break from various events and focus on family.

