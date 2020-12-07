Three teams look set to progress in the African Champions League without playing the second legs of their preliminary round ties.

GHANA’S Asante Kotoko, Algeria’s Mouloudia Alger and Mali’s Stade Malien are all set for places in the last 32 of the tournament.

Mouloudia’s game against Buffles on Friday did not go ahead after the side from Benin were unable to travel to Algeria.

The tie was evenly balanced at 1-1 after last week’s first leg in Benin.

Asante Kotoko and Stade Malien’s games were cancelled after positive Covid tests left their opponents with less than 15 players in their squads.

Confederation of African Football amended its regulations for Covid to say that teams with less than 15 players would not be able to play continental club games.

Guinea’s AngloGold arrived in the Malian capital Bamako with 17 players and when four of those tested positive for Covid-19 on arrival it left a squad of just 13 players leading to the game being called off.

However AngloGold dispute the results of the tests done in Mali. Stade Malien held a a 2-1 lead from the first leg last weekend.

It was a similar story in Ghana where Mauritania’s Nouadhibou had two of their 16-man squad return positive Covid tests on arrival and saw that game called off.

Nouadhibou also disputed the results of the tests carried out in Ghana. The first leg in Nouakchott had ended in a 1-1 draw.

The winners of the ties in last 32 will progress to the group stage of the Champions League while the losers will drop to the play-offs in the Confederation Cup.

Champions League preliminary round results:

Teungueth (Senegal) 2-0 Armed Forces (The Gambia)

Armed Forces (The Gambia) Armed Forces (Gambia) 1-1 Teungueth (Senegal)

Teungueth (Senegal) Teungueth win 3-1 on aggregate

ASKO Kara (Togo) 2-1 Racing Club Abidjan (Ivory Coast)

Racing Club Abidjan (Ivory Coast) Racing Club Abidjan (Ivory Coast) 1-0 ASKO Kara (Togo)

ASKO Kara (Togo) Aggregate: 2-2, Abidjan win on away goals

Mogadishu City Club (Somalia) 0-2 AS Sonidep (Niger) (played in Djibouti City for security reasons)

AS Sonidep (Niger) (played in Djibouti City for security reasons) AS Sonidep (Niger) 2-0 Mogadishu City Club (Somalia)

Mogadishu City Club (Somalia) Sonidep win 4-0 on aggregate

AS Bouenguidi (Gabon) 2-0 Forest Rangers (Zambia)

Forest Rangers (Zambia) Forest Rangers (Zambia) 0-0 AS Bouenguidi (Gabon)

AS Bouenguidi (Gabon) Bouenguidi win 2-0 on aggregate

US Zilimadjou (Comoros) 1-1 Jwaneng Galaxy (Botswana)

Jwaneng Galaxy (Botswana) Jwaneng Galaxy (Botswana) 4-0 US Zilimadjou (Comoros)

US Zilimadjou (Comoros) Galaxy win 5-1 on aggregate

Le Messager Ngozi (Burundi) 1-1 Young Buffaloes (Eswatini)

Young Buffaloes (Eswatini) Young Buffaloes (Eswatini) 0-0 Le Messager Ngozi (Burundi)

Le Messager Ngozi (Burundi) Aggregate: 1-1, Buffaloes win on away goals

Kaizer Chiefs (South Africa) 0-0 PWD Bamenda (Cameroon)

PWD Bamenda (Cameroon) PWD Bamenda (Cameroon) 0-1 Kaizer Chiefs (South Africa)

Kaizer Chiefs (South Africa) Chiefs win 1-0 on aggregate

Al Merrikh (Sudan) 2-0 AS Otoho (Congo)

AS Otoho (Congo) AS Otoho (Congo) 1-1 Al Merrikh (Sudan)

Al Merrikh (Sudan) Merrikh win 3-1 on aggregate

Enyimba (Nigeria) 1-1 Rahimo (Burkina Faso)

Rahimo (Burkina Faso) Rahimo (Burkina Faso) 0-1 Enyimba (Nigeria)

Enyimba (Nigeria) Enyimba win 2-1 on aggregate

Asante Kotoko c-c Nouadhibou (Mauritania)

Nouadhibou (Mauritania) Nouadhibou (Mauritania) 1-1 Asante Kotoko (Ghana)

Asante Kotoko (Ghana) Kotoko advance

Al Hilal (Sudan) 1-0 Vipers (Uganda)

Vipers (Uganda) Vipers (Uganda) 0-1 Al Hilal (Sudan)

Al Hilal (Sudan) Hilal win 2-0 on aggregate

Mouloudia Alger (Algeria) c-c Buffles (Benin)

Buffles (Benin) Buffles (Benin) 1-1 Mouloudia Alger (Algeria)

Mouloudia Alger (Algeria) Mouloudia advance

CS Sfaxien (Tunisia) 3-1 Mlandege (Zanzibar)

Mlandege (Zanzibar) Mlandege (Zanzibar) 0-5 CS Sfaxien (Tunisia)

CS Sfaxien (Tunisia) Sfaxien win 8-1 on aggregate

Nkana (Zambia) 0-0 Bantu (Lesotho)

Bantu (Lesotho) Bantu (Lesotho) 0-1 Nkana (Zambia)

Nkana (Zambia) Nkana win 1-0 on aggregate

Petro Luanda (Angola) 2-2 Akonangui (Equatorial Guinea)

Akonangui (Equatorial Guinea) Akonangui (Equatorial Guinea) 0-1 Petro Luanda (Angola)

Petro Luanda (Angola) Petro win 3-2 on aggregate

Platinum (Zimbabwe) 2-0 Costa do Sol (Mozambique)

Costa do Sol (Mozambique) Costa do Sol (Mozambique) 1-2 Platinum (Zimbabwe)

Platinum (Zimbabwe) Platinum win 4-1 on aggregate

Simba (Tanzania) 0-0 Plateau Utd (Nigeria)

Plateau Utd (Nigeria) Plateau Utd (Nigeria) 0-1 Simba (Tanzania)

Simba (Tanzania) Simba win 1-0 on aggregate

Al Nasr (Libya) 0-2 CR Belouizdad (Algeria) (played in Cairo for security reasons)

CR Belouizdad (Algeria) (played in Cairo for security reasons) CR Belouizdad (Algeria) 2-0 Al Nasr (Libya)

Al Nasr (Libya) Belouizdad win 4-0 on aggregate

Gor Mahia (Kenya) 3-1 APR (Rwanda)

APR (Rwanda) APR (Rwanda) 2-1 Gor Mahia (Kenya)

Gor Mahia (Kenya) Gor win 4-3 on aggregate

Stade Malien c-c AngloGold (Guinea)

AngloGold (Guinea) AngloGold (Guinea) 1-2 Stade Malien (Mali)

Stade Malien (Mali) Stade Malien advance

Walkovers: Al Ahly Benghazi (Libya), Gazelle (Chad)

Champions League last-32 draw:

Stade Malien (Mali) v Wydad Casablanca (Morocco)

Wydad Casablanca (Morocco) Teungueth (Senegal) v Raja Casablanca (Morocco)

Raja Casablanca (Morocco) RC Abidjan (Ivory Coast) v Horoya AC (Guinea)

AS Sonidep (Niger) v Al Ahly (Egypt, holders)

Al Ahly (Egypt, holders) Al Ahly Benghazi (Libya) v Esperance (Tunisia)

Esperance (Tunisia) Gazelle (Chad) v Zamalek (Egypt)

Zamalek (Egypt) AS Bouenguidi (Gabon) v TP Mazembe (DR Congo)

TP Mazembe (DR Congo) Jwaneng Galaxy (Botswana) v Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa)

Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa) Young Buffaloes (Eswatini) v AS Vita Club (DR Congo)

AS Vita Club (DR Congo) Kaizer Chiefs (South Africa) v Primeiro Agosto (Angola)

Primeiro Agosto (Angola) Al Merrikh (Sudan) v Enyimba (Nigeria)

Enyimba (Nigeria) Asante Kotoko (Ghana) v Al Hilal (Sudan)

Al Hilal (Sudan) Mouloudia Alger (Algeria) v CS Sfaxien (Tunisia)

CS Sfaxien (Tunisia) Nkana (Zambia) v Petro Atletico (Angola)

Petro Atletico (Angola) FC Platinum (Zimbabwe) v Simba SC (Tanzania)

Simba SC (Tanzania) CR Belouizdad (Algeria) v Gor Mahia (Kenya)

Gor Mahia (Kenya) First legs: 22-23 December, Second legs: 5-6 January

Note: Winners qualify for group stage and losers enter CAF Confederation Cup play-offs

