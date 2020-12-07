While walking might be a normal thing to do for many, it surprisingly does not seem so mundane when Duduzane Zuma does it. The son of former president, Jacob Zuma has brought sexy back to the ‘art of walking’.

With a few fist pumps and stride that oozes nothing but confidence, Duduzane has girls on Twitter quoting Jay-Z: ‘He’s fine and his walk is mean.’

Guys, on the other hand, don’t seem to get all the fuss. To prove that it is not such a big deal, they started the Duduzane Challenge. And while you think you can walk, can you pull it off like Duduzane? – eNCA

Like this: Like Loading...