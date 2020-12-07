Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

FINALS of the International Tennis Federation (ITF) South Central Under-18 Zim Leg 1 tournament held at Bulawayo Country Club were rained out at the weekend.

The week-long tournament, which was hit by intermittent disruptions from the onset on Monday last week, got to the final of both the boys’ and girls’ categories, but couldn’t ended without any winners due to wet courts.

Some players are now in Harare to take part in the second-leg of the circuit that starts today.

Zimbabwean Ethan Sibanda was set to face Kevin Edengren from Sweden in the boys’ final, while Tadiwanashe Mauchi had booked a final berth against Anais Laaksonen, but rain had the final say.

Top seed Sibanda beat Takura Mhwandangara 6-2, 6-3 in the first round and dismissed Zamani Moyo 6-1, 6-3 in the second round.

In the quarter-finals, Sibanda edged Lyle Zalomoumis 6-2, 6-0 before breezing past Israeli Itay Bity 6-0, 6-2 in the semi-finals to book a place in the final date with Edengren.

